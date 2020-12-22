3AW
‘This whole year has been like Christmas’: Australia Post’s record-breaking December

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
Article image for ‘This whole year has been like Christmas’: Australia Post’s record-breaking December

This week, Australia Post is gearing up to deliver over 12 million parcels for Christmas in what has been a huge month for the postal service.

Australian households bought more items online in the first week of December than ever before and Australia Post have been delivering over 13 million parcels each week in December.

Executive General Manager Community and Consumer at Australia Post Nicole Sheffield said they had to adapt to people buying items they wouldn’t typically online, such as gym equipment or office chairs.

“To be honest, this whole year has been like Christmas, the growth on online shopping and in parcels and in deliveries has been huge,” she told Shane McInnes filling in on 3AW Drive.

“For Christmas we were prepared, we hired another 5000 people, we are flying 18 dedicated freighter planes, we’ve got an extra 300 vans on the road, and we have retrained 2700 posties.”

She said she believed the number one suburb in Melbourne for online deliveries was Craigieburn.

Press PLAY below to hear more

