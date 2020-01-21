This woman is being forced to pay $200 to bring her baby to an Elton John concert

A woman is being forced to buy her three-month-old baby a ticket to an Elton John concert.

Melbourne mum Jennifer bought tickets to Elton John’s performance at Hanging Rock before she knew she was pregnant.

Now, she is being told she needs to buy a separate ticket to bring her child.

However, the concert is now sold out.

This means Jennifer will need to buy a resale ticket at around $200 to bring her newborn baby.

Jennifer spoke to 3AW’s Denis Walter about her predicament.

