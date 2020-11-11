3AW
Those who eat chilli live longer, new study finds!

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
People who regularly eat chilli tend to live longer, a new study has found.

And one of the American doctors behind it is originally from Melbourne!

He spoke with Ross and Russel on Wednesday.

“It was a really surprising result for us,” Dr Bo Xu, cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute in Ohio, told Ross and Russel.

“I suspect this is likely driven by a compound called capsaicin, which is an active chemical ingredient present in chilli pepper which is responsible for its pungent taste and smell.”

Ross and Russel
News
