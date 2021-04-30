‘Thought they were going to kill me’: Glenroy woman ‘petrified’ after horror home invasion

A Glenroy woman says she feared for her life after a horror aggravated burglary on Monday night.

Kayla says she woke to hear noises and voices at about 4.30am and hid, but two armed intruders entered the room she was in and threatened her with a knife.

“The knife was … two inches away from my neck,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I thought they were going to kill me.”

Press PLAY below to hear Kayla’s account of the frightening home invasion

Kayla says her staffy, Willow, saved her life.

“As she’s jumped on them they’ve took a few steps back,” she said.

“If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be here.”

The intruders, who police have been told were both male, Middle Eastern in appearance, and had stocky builds, ransacked the house before fleeing.

They were seen driving off in a silver Holden Astra.

Kayla and her husband are terrified to stay in their home, which they only moved in to a month ago, but breaking the lease will be costly and their real estate agent won’t make an exception.

“I am literally petrified. I cannot stay in this house at all,” she said.

“They reckon I have to pay up until somebody moves in or until the lease runs out and I can’t financially support that.

“They’re wanting to bring strangers into the house while we’re still living here, to do an open house inspection, and I can’t do that with strangers anymore because of what happened.”

Police say they have a number of leads that they are following and an investigation into the home invasion is ongoing.