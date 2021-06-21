3AW
Thoughtful 11-year-old sends 600 pairs of socks to storm-hit Victorians still without power

10 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Socks4Support founder Benji and MP David Southwick holding boxes of donated socks

A thoughtful 11-year-old has organised for donated 600 pairs of socks to be delivered to residents in the Dandenong Ranges who are shivering through their second wintry week without power.

Benjy Orwin started Socks4Support three years ago, and more than 15,000 pairs have been donated and passed on to charities and people in need.

“I speak to schools or sometimes I’ll speak to shopping centres to put boxes in there and then people just come along and they see the boxes and donate,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I just thought of everyone who didn’t have things to keep them warm and I wanted to help them.”

After Benjy spoke on air with Neil Mitchell, several sock manufacturers came forward with donations for Benji’s Socks4Support initiative.

Thank you to Steigen which donated 500 pairs, IS Apparel for donating 150 pairs, Lollie Socks for a 50 pair donation and Ian from Mobile Automation for offering to install a box on site for tradies to donate.

If you’d like to donate socks send an email to donateyoursocks@gmail.com

Press PLAY below to hear Benji explain why he started Socks4Support

Image: Socks4Support/Facebook

