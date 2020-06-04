Thousand Steps and Redwood Forest CLOSED due to coronavirus fears

A handful of Melbourne’s most popular walking trails have been closed for at least the next fortnight by Parks Victoria.

The Thousand Steps in the Dandenong Ranges and Warburton’s Redwood Forest will be shut until at least June 21.

It comes after recent visitors ignored government advice surrounding social distancing.

“What we’ve found over the last couple of weeks, particularly on weekends, is that we’re getting unprecedented levels of visitation,” Craig Stubbings, Director of Metropolitan Parks at Parks Victoria, told 3AW Drive.

“And people haven’t been following the social distancing rules.”

