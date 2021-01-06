3AW
Thousands of cricket fans being told to get COVID-19 test

4 hours ago
Thousands of people who were at the MCG and Chadstone Shopping Centre are being asked to get tested today to try and find the source of a Victorian man’s COVID-19 infection.

Day Two of the Boxing Day Test and the Chadstone shopping precinct on Boxing Day have been identified as possible acquisition sites.

Health authorities are keen to rule out others who may have been sick while attending those locations and possibly passed the coronavirus on to the man, and possibly others.

Up to 8000 people who attended the cricket are being asked to get a test.

