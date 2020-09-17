Thousands of electronics sold off at bargain prices due to a beetle infestation

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of electronic goods are being sold off online, at hugely discounted prices, because of a beetle infestation.

The goods made their way into Australia in a container which was not fumigated and picked up bugs while passing through Thailand.

Now, the goods — including fridges, washing machines, TVs, dryers and sound systems — have been fumigated and are set to be auctioned off with reserve prices of just $10.

Michael Hayes from Hilco Global, the company auctioning the items, says there are 16 containers of goods so far and more are still arriving.

“These products found their way into Australia, landed, shipped out to retailers,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think a customer found beetles in their refrigerator so they back-traced the product.”

Mr Hayes said the items are “brand spanking new”, but they don’t have warranties.

The goods will be auctioned on the Hilco Global website, with auctions beginning at 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 17.

