3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dandenong Ranges homes without power..

Dandenong Ranges homes without power again after wild winds lash Victoria

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Dandenong Ranges homes without power again after wild winds lash Victoria

Thousands of people in the Dandenong Ranges are again without power after damaging winds lashed the area overnight.

Emerald appears to have been worst hit.

The local SES unit last night responded to more than 60 requests for assistance.

A few thousand properties in the area are without power this morning.

Statewide, the SES responded to more than 585 calls for help overnight.

SES State Duty Officer Brad Dalgleish, says most call-outs overnight were for fallen trees.

“We’ve seen a number of those on buildings as well as traffic hazards,” he told Neil Mitchell.

The Bureau of Meteorology says gusts in excess of 120 kilometres an hour have been recorded in Victoria’s alpine region, while gusts have reached up to 90 kilometres an hour in Melbourne.

A severe weather warning remains in place for most of the state, with damaging winds expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

“We are expecting to see another influx of requests for assistance,” Mr Dalgleish said.

There are more than 6000 AusNet customers without power in the state’s east.

In the west, there are just under 1000 Powercor customers currently without power.

Press PLAY below to hear more from the SES

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332