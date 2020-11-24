3AW
Thousands of ultra high definition TVs to be auctioned with $1 reserve

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
More than 3000 ultra high definition televisions are set to be auctioned off at a bargain price, after COVID-19 shutdowns prevented them from being sold at major retailers.

Each TV is selling unreserved online with bidding starting at just $1.

Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions, Lee Hames, says the TVs are high quality, but have ended up in the auction house after electronics brand, Konka, called off its entry into the Australian market due to COVID-19.

“They come with all the tech. It is a brand that’s unfamiliar to the Australian market, but they were bound to go to the major retailers,” Mr Hames said.

“They landed one week before Victoria went into its really serious lockdown.”

The TVs are currently up for auction at lloydsauctions.com.au, with bidding ending this weekend.

Lloyds Auctions is offering $33 Australia-wide shipping for the televisions.

