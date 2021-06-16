3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • AusNet ‘incredibly apologetic’ as blow..

AusNet ‘incredibly apologetic’ as blow delivered to thousands of Victorians still without power

12 mins ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for AusNet ‘incredibly apologetic’ as blow delivered to thousands of Victorians still without power

Residents in parts of the Dandenong Ranges, who were hit hard by wild storms last week, have been told their power may not be back on for another three weeks.

A week on from the devastating storms that brought down thousands of trees, the extent of the damage to the AusNet network has become clear.

About 7000 homes are still without power and almost half of those aren’t expected to have electricity restored for weeks.

AusNet spokesperson Steven Brown says “we have to rebuild the network from scratch”.

“For people in that Mount Dandenong area and around Kalorama, Olinda, Sassafras, Sherbrooke, The Basin and parts of Upwey, we’re afraid it’s going to take us several weeks,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“We’re incredibly apologetic.

“This storm did more damage to our network than we’ve ever seen before.”

Press PLAY below for more details on the power outages in the Dandenong Ranges 

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332