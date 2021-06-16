AusNet ‘incredibly apologetic’ as blow delivered to thousands of Victorians still without power

Residents in parts of the Dandenong Ranges, who were hit hard by wild storms last week, have been told their power may not be back on for another three weeks.

A week on from the devastating storms that brought down thousands of trees, the extent of the damage to the AusNet network has become clear.

About 7000 homes are still without power and almost half of those aren’t expected to have electricity restored for weeks.

AusNet spokesperson Steven Brown says “we have to rebuild the network from scratch”.

“For people in that Mount Dandenong area and around Kalorama, Olinda, Sassafras, Sherbrooke, The Basin and parts of Upwey, we’re afraid it’s going to take us several weeks,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“We’re incredibly apologetic.

“This storm did more damage to our network than we’ve ever seen before.”

