Three answers the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants from government

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants every business in the state to be given the chance to re-open in the next set of COVID-19 restrictions.

It will meet with the government on Monday night.

Paul Guerra, Chief Executive of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Tom Elliott there were three key questions that he’d ask Daniel Andrews.

A roadmap out of restrictions that will give businesses certainty.

Advice on what will be done to deal with outbreaks when they inevitably happen without having to shut the state down again.

The state of contact tracing.

“We don’t want to be back here again,” Mr Guerra said.

“The road map out must be very different to the road map in.”

He said all businesses needed to be given the chance to succeed.

“We’d like to see every business given the ability to re-open in some format,” he said.

