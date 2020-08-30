3AW
Three anti-lockdown protesters arrested amid fears of further rallies across Melbourne

6 hours ago
3AW News

(Image: 9News)

There are fears of further anti-lockdown rallies in Melbourne’s north and south-east today.

It comes after weeks of ugly anti-lockdown rallies in Dandenong, which yesterday spread to Melbourne’s north.

Dozens of young men marched through the streets of Meadow Heights and Broadmeadows, some branding flares and suggesting COVID-19 is a hoax.

Police deployed OC spray on protesters.

Three protesters — a 22-year-old Broadmeadows man, and 18-year-old Broadmeadows man, and a 17-year-old Cragieburn man — were arrested at the rally.

They will be issued infringements for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions and traffic-related offences.

Police will use footage from social media to help identify those involved and prevent further protests from taking place today.

3AW News
News
