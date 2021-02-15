Three arrested during violent anti-lockdown protest
Three men were arrested after an anti-lockdown protest turned violent at Oakleigh.
As many as 300 demonstrators gathered at Eaton Mall from midday on Monday.
A 40-year-old Huntingdale man is expected to be charged on summons for breaching Chief Health Officer directions and failing to obey police direction.
Two others, aged 43 and 65, were fined.
Violence has spilled over in Oakleigh’s main shopping strip as angry lockdown protesters clashed with police.
The mask-free mob claim lockdown is killing more people than it’s protecting. @LauraTurner_9 #9News pic.twitter.com/j9UXAx0pOF
