Three arrested during violent anti-lockdown protest

10 hours ago
Article image for Three arrested during violent anti-lockdown protest

Three men were arrested after an anti-lockdown protest turned violent at Oakleigh.

As many as 300 demonstrators gathered at Eaton Mall from midday on Monday.

A 40-year-old Huntingdale man is expected to be charged on summons for breaching Chief Health Officer directions and failing to obey police direction.

Two others, aged 43 and 65, were fined.

