Three ‘big issues’ that need to be worked through before businesses offer COVID jabs

More than 30 business leaders will today meet with Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine commander Lieutenant General John Frewen and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to discuss how they can help fast-track the vaccine rollout.

Businesses argue that unless vaccination rates increase quickly, Australia will be left behind the rest of the world.

Chief executive of the Australian Industry Group, Innes Willox, says the sector can help deliver the vaccine to more than 7-million people, in a similar way to the flu shot.

“We’ve been pushing this for a while … we actually started talking to the government late last year about this,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We’re now at the point where we have to bring the vaccine to the people to speed up the rollout so we can open up more quickly.”

Mr Willox says there are three “big issues” which must be worked through before businesses can begin offering on-site COVID vaccination.

“First, of course, supply to make sure we have enough vaccine to make this viable,” he said.

“Secondly to make sure employers are properly legally covered off to deliver the vaccine.

“Then we’ve got to work through issues around privacy and the like.”

Mr Willox says none of the issues are “insurmountable” and if businesses got involved in the rollout it would “really speed up the process”.

