Three councils pool ratepayer funds to teach climate change activism

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Three councils pool ratepayer funds to teach climate change activism

Three inner-city councils have pooled ratepayer funds to teach 75 people how to become climate change activists.

The City of Yarra has teamed up with Darebin and Moreland to offer the ‘Community Skills for Climate Action’ program.

Up to 25 people from each council can attend the nine session course, costing each ratepayers $6000 per council ($18,000 in total).

City of Yarra mayor Gabrielle de Vietri told Neil Mitchell said it would be money well spent.

“This climate crisis affects us all,” she said.

“We all have a role to play.”

She denied it was about teaching residents to protest.

“Climate action can take lots of different formats,” she said.

“The workshops are about bringing the community together.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

News
