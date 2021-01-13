Three dead and a child fighting for life after horror day of drownings

Three people are dead and seven are in hospital after a horror day of drownings across Victoria.

There were four separate tragic incidents within just hours on Wednesday afternoon.

A 45-year-old woman who was swept off rocks at Bushrangers Bay in Flinders died and four other people were taken to hospital after being rescued from the water.

At Tootgarook, a man in his 80s was pulled unconscious from the water and could not be revived.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 20s who entered the water at Venus Bay to help a struggling teenage girl also drowned.

A three-year-old girl was pulled unconscious from Lysterfield Lake in Narre Warren.

She has been taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

