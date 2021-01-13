3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Three dead and a child fighting for life after horror day of drownings

3 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Three dead and a child fighting for life after horror day of drownings

Three people are dead and seven are in hospital after a horror day of drownings across Victoria.

There were four separate tragic incidents within just hours on Wednesday afternoon.

A 45-year-old woman who was swept off rocks at Bushrangers Bay in Flinders died and four other people were taken to hospital after being rescued from the water.

At Tootgarook, a man in his 80s was pulled unconscious from the water and could not be revived.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 20s who entered the water at Venus Bay to help a struggling teenage girl also drowned.

A three-year-old girl was pulled unconscious from Lysterfield Lake in Narre Warren.

She has been taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332