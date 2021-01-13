Lifesaving Victoria’s urgent message after horror day of drownings

Three people are dead and seven are in hospital after a horror day of drownings across Victoria.

There were four separate tragic incidents within just hours on Wednesday afternoon.

A 45-year-old woman who was swept off rocks at Bushrangers Bay in Flinders died and four other people were taken to hospital after being rescued from the water.

At Tootgarook, a man in his 80s was pulled unconscious from the water and could not be revived.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 20s who entered the water at Venus Bay to help a struggling teenage girl also drowned.

A three-year-old girl was pulled unconscious from Lysterfield Lake in Narre Warren.

She has been taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

Life Saving Victoria general manager, Liam Krige, says water conditions vary greatly across the state, so it’s important to do your research before swimming.

“We’ve got a very varied coastline in Victoria,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We would just really encourage people to make sure they are seeking out the best safety advice … make sure they’re aware of their own abilities and their capabilities and not to underestimate the power of the sea.

“Wherever possible, try to attend patrolled locations and swim between the red and yellow flags.”

Press PLAY below for more from Life Saving Victoria general manager Liam Krige.

Press PLAY below for more.