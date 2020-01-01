Three hospitalised after learner driver loses control in fiery Noble Park crash

Three people were hospitalised following a fiery crash in Melbourne’s south-east last night.

Two of those injured are Protective Services Officers, who were nearby when a car lost control and crashed through a fence and into a garage.

The car burst into flames after hitting a garage on Lightwood Road.

The learner driver, a 25-year-old from Springvale, was able to get out of the car and was taken to hospital.

The PSO’s attended the scene to check if anyone else was in the burning vehicle.

They were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, and have since been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au