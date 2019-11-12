Three hours of madness: Alleged one-man crime spree ends in Brighton

A man is in custody over an alleged overnight crime spree that included two aggravated burglaries and several attempted carjackings in Melbourne’s south-east.

Police say the first aggravated burglary happened in Moody Street at Caulfield North about 8pm.

Over the next three hours, the man allegedly:

Tried to hijack a car on Craigavad Street

Carried out a second aggravated burglary, this time on Mile End Road in Carnegie

Stole a car from that Carnegie home, and then dumped it in Stanley Street at Brighton

The man then allegedly went on a spree of attempted carjackings in Brighton before police caught up with him.

The Traralgon man, 31, was hunted down by the dog squad on Carpenter Street about 11am.

He is currently in custody and will be remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later today.