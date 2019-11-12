3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Three hours of madness: Alleged..

Three hours of madness: Alleged one-man crime spree ends in Brighton

11 mins ago
Macquarie National News

A man is in custody over an alleged overnight crime spree that included two aggravated burglaries and several attempted carjackings in Melbourne’s south-east.

Police say the first aggravated burglary happened in Moody Street at Caulfield North about 8pm.

Over the next three hours, the man allegedly:

  • Tried to hijack a car on Craigavad Street
  • Carried out a second aggravated burglary, this time on Mile End Road in Carnegie
  • Stole a car from that Carnegie home, and then dumped it in Stanley Street at Brighton

The man then allegedly went on a spree of attempted carjackings in Brighton before police caught up with him.

The Traralgon man, 31, was hunted down by the dog squad on Carpenter Street about 11am.

He is currently in custody and will be remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later today.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332