Three in four Australian drivers support temporary bike lanes on roads

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Three in four Australian drivers support “temporary” bike lanes on our roads, a new study has found.

But is their devil in the detail?

Dan Kneipp, CEO of the Amy Gillett Foundation, told Tom Elliott there were three ways to resolve the issue between cars and cyclists.

He said any of the three were better than the current situation.

“We’ve got to find a solution,” Mr Kneipp said.

While a dedicated bike lane on busy roads would likely mean less room for cars, it’s hoped the introduction of the lane would get more cyclists on the road and ultimately ease congestion for all road users.

PIC: Getty (iStock)

Tom Elliott
News
