3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Three killed, several injured in..

Three killed, several injured in suspected Dutch tram terror attack

9 hours ago
Macquarie National News

Three people have been killed and nine others injured following a suspected terror attack in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

A gunman, believed to be a Turkish national, opened fire on a tram before escaping.

Police shut down the city as they hunted the killer.

He was arrested by counter-terrorism police a short time later.

“At this moment the police consider several scenarios, including the possibility of a terrorist attack,” police said in a statement.

Police had earlier said they were searching for Gökman Tanis, 37, releasing the below photo of him.

Click PLAY for radio report

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332