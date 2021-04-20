Three major COVID-19 Victorian vaccination centres open today

Three major COVID-19 vaccination centres will open this morning for frontline workers, and anybody over 70.

Victorians who are eligible under phases 1A and 1B of the rollout will be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They’re located at the Royal Exhibition Building, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the former Ford factory in Geelong.

The idea is to provide more options for eligible people, in addition to being able to receive the vaccine at Commonwealth-led general practice sites.

While you can just walk-in, COVID-19 commander Jeroen Weimar says phone bookings are strongly recommended.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton will be among those to get vaccinated today.

Eligible people under the age of 50 years who choose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine can also start getting the shots again today.