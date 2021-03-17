Three males arrested in Melbourne by counter terrorism police

Three males have been arrested by police as part of a terrorism investigation.

It will be alleged that a 19-year-old Epping man attempted to engage in a terrorist act.

A 20-year-old Epping man also remains in custody, while a 16-year-old Pascoe Vale youth was released pending further enquiries.

Police say the alleged activity relates to a fire on February 18, some 30 minutes from Epping, and an assault in Melbourne’s CBD on March 10.

Police will allege they were ideologically motivated attacks.

They say there is no ongoing threat to the community.