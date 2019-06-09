3AW
Three men on the run after aggravated burglary and shooting in Emerald

2 hours ago
3AW News

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary and shooting in Emerald this morning.

Three men are believed to have forced their way into a property on Cornish Road at around 4.30am.

One of the men, described as Caucasian, shot a 53 year old male occupant of the house in the leg.

The victim has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The other two occupants of the house were not harmed.

The three men fled in a nearby vehicle, and remain on the run.

An investigation into the burglary and shooting is ongoing.

