Three men on the run after aggravated burglary and shooting in Emerald
Police are investigating an aggravated burglary and shooting in Emerald this morning.
Three men are believed to have forced their way into a property on Cornish Road at around 4.30am.
One of the men, described as Caucasian, shot a 53 year old male occupant of the house in the leg.
The victim has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The other two occupants of the house were not harmed.
The three men fled in a nearby vehicle, and remain on the run.
An investigation into the burglary and shooting is ongoing.