Three men taken to hospital after group of eight storms Cranbourne West home

Three men have ended up in hospital after a group of up to eight offenders allegedly forced their way into a Cranbourne West home on New Year’s morning.

One of the victims has suffered life-threatening injuries.

The three males confronted the alleged offenders at the Push-Pea Way property just after 1.30am.

One of the victims, a 48-year-old Cranbourne West man, was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 41-year-old Noble Park man and a 30-year-old Narre Warren man were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested two males allegedly hiding in nearby bushes and another two males were arrested a short time later.

A 19-year-old man, 21-year-old man and two other men aged 21, all from Pakenham, remain in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still searching for up to four other people, all perceived to be African males who are wanted in relation to the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who lives in the area who may have external CCTV and may have captured the offenders either prior to or after the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au