Three of Victoria’s key road safety figures travel to Sweden in wake of road toll crisis

48 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Three of Victoria’s key road safety figures are in Sweden on a study tour, Neil Mitchell has revealed.

It comes in the wake of the state’s shocking road toll in 2019.

An average of two extra people a week are dying on Victorian roads this year, compared with 2018.

Joe Calafiore from the TAC, Stephen Leane from Victoria Police and the minister for road safety, Jaala Pulford, have gone on the trip.

