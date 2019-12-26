3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Three people arrested in dramatic..

Three people arrested in dramatic fashion after police car ramming

5 hours ago
3aw news

Three people have been arrested after a police car was rammed at West Footscray in the early hours of Boxing Day morning.

Police attempted to stop an allegedly stolen Toyota 4WD on Barkly Street when the driver accelerated, ramming the police car just after 4.30am.

Officers deployed OC foam before arresting all three occupants.

The driver, a 24-year-old Albanvale man and his two passengers, a 23-year-old Deer Park man and a 27-year-old Altona Meadows woman continue to assist police.

The police sedan sustained substantial damage to the car, however, officers inside the car were not injured.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.