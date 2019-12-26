Three people arrested in dramatic fashion after police car ramming
Three people have been arrested after a police car was rammed at West Footscray in the early hours of Boxing Day morning.
Police attempted to stop an allegedly stolen Toyota 4WD on Barkly Street when the driver accelerated, ramming the police car just after 4.30am.
Officers deployed OC foam before arresting all three occupants.
The driver, a 24-year-old Albanvale man and his two passengers, a 23-year-old Deer Park man and a 27-year-old Altona Meadows woman continue to assist police.
The police sedan sustained substantial damage to the car, however, officers inside the car were not injured.