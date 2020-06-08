3AW
  • Three people confirmed dead in..

Three people confirmed dead in holiday house fire tragedy

7 hours ago
Three people are dead and five children remain in hospital following house fire tragedy in central Victoria.

Thirteen people, from two families, were at the holiday retreat at Tyaak on Saturday when the fire took hold.

A 34-year-old man a six-year-old boy died, with police confirming on Monday a 33-year-old man had also since died hospital.

Four other children are fighting for their lives in hospital.

A fifth child has non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but it is not being treated as suspicious.

