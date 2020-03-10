3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Three people in hospital after..

Three people in hospital after a night of stabbings in Melbourne and Geelong

1 hour ago
3AW News

There’s been a spate of stabbings across Melbourne and Geelong overnight.

The three stabbings are not linked but have all left people in hospital.

The first incident happened at a South Yarra home on Fitzgerald Street about 10.30pm when a woman, 29, suffered a hand injury.

A man, 33, who was known to the stabbing victim was also injured and remains under police guard in hospital.

In St Kilda East, a man was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body on Tantram Avenue about 1.50am.

He remain in hospital in a serious condition.

No one has been arrested.

Meanwhile in the Geelong suburb of Whittington, a 29-year-old man was also found with a serious stab wound near Apollo Place and Solar Drive

Again, no arrests have been made.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.