Three people in hospital after a night of stabbings in Melbourne and Geelong

There’s been a spate of stabbings across Melbourne and Geelong overnight.

The three stabbings are not linked but have all left people in hospital.

The first incident happened at a South Yarra home on Fitzgerald Street about 10.30pm when a woman, 29, suffered a hand injury.

A man, 33, who was known to the stabbing victim was also injured and remains under police guard in hospital.

In St Kilda East, a man was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body on Tantram Avenue about 1.50am.

He remain in hospital in a serious condition.

No one has been arrested.

Meanwhile in the Geelong suburb of Whittington, a 29-year-old man was also found with a serious stab wound near Apollo Place and Solar Drive

Again, no arrests have been made.