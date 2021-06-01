Three random acts of kindness which have emerged from Victoria’s fourth lockdown

With Victoria currently enduring its fourth lockdown, random acts of kindness are popping up again.

In Coldstream, an artist has restarted her outdoor gallery to bring joy to local children.

Jo painted animals and put the pictures on her front fence last lockdown, then auctioned them off to raise money for the Coldstream fire brigade.

Now she’s doing it all again.

“The squeals of happiness from the kids were so amazing that I thought ‘Right. I’m going to keep doing this’,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne’s outer north-west, a florist left bouquets for locals to find.

“We found ourselves with a bit of a glut of flowers … so we decided to wrap them up and leave them anonymously around Sunbury with a little card on them: ‘Take me home and enjoy me for a few days this lockdown’,” Irelands Florist of Sunbury co-owner Fiona Bens told Neil Mitchell.

In the city’s inner-north, a wine business has pivoted to offering fruit and vegetable boxes, and they’ve been overwhelmed by people paying it forward and purchasing a box for someone in need.

“The demand has been massive from people in hospitality and the events industry but it has matched and beaten by the will of people paying it forward from all around the world,” owner of Local Drop Jag Dev told Neil Mitchell.

“They jump on the website and they pay $50 for a produce box, we put it together and then someone that’s had reduced hours, or lost their job, or just needs a box of vegetables comes to our warehouse at 30 Victoria Street, East Brunswick, and picks it up.

“We’ll make about 300 a day but we’ve got about 700 orders in the last 12 hours!”