3AW
Three reasons Australia’s electric car strategy is a ‘mess’

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Three reasons Australia’s electric car strategy is a ‘mess’

Australia’s electric vehicle strategy has been branded a mess.

Nick Deeks, WT Australia managing director, told Tom Elliott there were three major issues preventing more people from buying zero emission vehicles.

The cost of buying it, the lack of infrastructure and lack of federal policy.

“They (federal government) should have a clear direction,” he told Tom Elliott.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
