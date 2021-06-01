Three regional Victorian towns on high alert after COVID-19 exposure sites listed

Several service stations on or near the Hume Highway in regional Victoria are now listed as exposure sites.

Three BP service stations and truck stops were added to the Department of Health’s list of exposure sites last night.

BP in Euroa is listed as a tier one site between 5pm and 6pm on Monday, May 24.

Two other BP truck stops — Glenrowan and Wallan — are listed at tier two locations.

More than 350 exposure sites have now been identified in Victoria.