Three teens charged and another on the run after alleged robbery in Werribee
Three teenagers have been charged and one is on the run after an alleged robbery in Werribee last night.
The group allegedly stole alcohol from a bottle shop on Rosella Avenue at about 5pm.
They were later spotted in what police believe is a stolen red Mazda CX5 just after 9.30pm.
Police allege they dumped the vehicle near Werribee River and ran.
A 15-year-old boy from Wyndham Vale has been charged with armed robbery, theft, theft of motor vehicle, commit indictable offence whilst on bail and a 16-year-old Werribee girl has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.
They have both been remanded and will appear at a children’s court today.
A 16-year-old Hoppers Crossing girl has been charged with armed robbery, theft and theft of motor vehicle.
She’s been bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.
The fourth person who was in the car remains on the run.
