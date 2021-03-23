3AW
  • Home
  • News
  • Three women arrested as Extinction..

Three women arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests turn ugly

8 hours ago
Article image for Three women arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests turn ugly

Three women were arrested in Melbourne’s CBD on Tuesday as an Extinction Rebellion protest turned ugly.

The group rallied in what was intended to be a “peaceful” swarm, but the women chained themselves to fencing in the middle of Queen Street.

They refused police requests to move on.

The women were eventually cut free and taken into custody.

It threw CBD traffic in the area into chaos, with trams also impacted.

The protesters are again planning on causing disruption in the city on Wednesday.

