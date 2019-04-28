Three women hospitalised during football match in Melbourne’s south

FIRST on THE RUMOUR FILE

Three women have been seriously injured following two clashes at a women’s footy match in Melbourne’s south.

Four ambulances were called to a Saturday morning match in Lyndhurst, following two on-field collisions within minutes of each other.

Two of the women sustained head and spinal injuries and were taken to The Alfred hospital in a serious condition. The third woman, who was taken to hospital with head injuries, was in a stable condition.

Joffa Evans, President of the Lyndhurst Football Club, told 3AW Breakfast the injuries were “an unfortunate part of the game”.

“They just landed awkwardly,” he said.

Mr Evans said the football club encourages players, both male and female, to wear headgear. One of the three women injured was wearing headgear at the time.

It was the first game of the season for the women’s competition.

