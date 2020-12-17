3AW
Thunderstorm asthma warning issued for parts of Victoria

7 hours ago
Article image for Thunderstorm asthma warning issued for parts of Victoria

A thunderstorm asthma warning is in place for parts of Victoria.

The Department of Health and Human Services has rated the risk in West and South Gippsland today as high, while there’s a moderate risk in the Central, North Central, North East and East Gippsland regions.

Respiratory physician at Alfred Health and Monash University, Dr Eli Dabscheck, says anyone who is known to have spring hayfever or asthma should stay indoors where possible.

“People who have asthma preventer inhalers should be using them and anyone with asthma should have an emergency plan, and generally that would involve ready access to Ventolin,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“If you’re using your Ventolin and you’re not getting any relief you need to call an ambulance.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

