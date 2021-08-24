State opposition says incidents in Victoria’s hotel quarantine system are a ‘ticking time-bomb’

There have been more than 3000 incidents reported in Victoria’s hotel quarantine system, including more than 2000 incidents which required reporting within 30 minutes, new data obtained by the state opposition has revealed.

The figures, obtained via a freedom of information request, reveal there were 3042 incidents, including 2066 serious incidents which have to be reported within 30 minutes, from 30 November 2020 to 30 June 2021.

That equates to more than 14 incidents per day.

Shadow Minister for Police, Crime Prevention, Corrections and Youth Justice, David Southwick, says the situation is “appalling”.

“It’s a ticking time-bomb waiting to explode, the fact that we’ve got 3000 breaches of hotel quarantine, 2000 of which are considered serious, which means they have to be reported within 30 minutes,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Our freedom of information report that we’ve been able to obtain is really just the headlines. We need the full picture,” Mr Southwick said.

“Daniel Andrews needs to explain as to whether these breaches potentially have caused any outbreaks in the community.

“All we know is there is a massive problem with hotel quarantine.”

COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria Commissioner Emma Cassar says none of the incidents have led to unpublicised transmission of COVID-19 into the community.

“We’ve only had the three concerned transmission events which were in January-February this year,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Ms Cassar says there have been no escapes from hotel quarantine and no assaults on staff or by staff during the seven-month period.

