Tiger Woods pulled from wreck with jaws of life after horror rollover

Image: The Today Show

Tiger Woods has been pulled from a wrecked car after a serious smash in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golfing legend was extracted from a car using the jaws of life after a single car rollover on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

#BREAKING @TigerWoods has been taken to hospital after his car rolled in a serious crash. Authorities had to use the ‘jaws of life’ to remove him from the vehicle. He has suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery. #9Today pic.twitter.com/JYrlKFTdsX — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 23, 2021

In a statement posted on Twitter, LA County Sheriffs said the vehicle sustained “major damage”.

Woods suffered leg injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Press PLAY below for more.