3AW
Tiger Woods pulled from wreck with jaws of life after horror rollover

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Image: The Today Show

Tiger Woods has been pulled from a wrecked car after a serious smash in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golfing legend was extracted from a car using the jaws of life after a single car rollover on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

In a statement posted on Twitter, LA County Sheriffs said the vehicle sustained “major damage”.

Woods suffered leg injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Ross and Russel
News
131332