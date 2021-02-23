Tiger Woods pulled from wreck with jaws of life after horror rollover
Tiger Woods has been pulled from a wrecked car after a serious smash in Los Angeles.
The 45-year-old golfing legend was extracted from a car using the jaws of life after a single car rollover on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.
In a statement posted on Twitter, LA County Sheriffs said the vehicle sustained “major damage”.
Woods suffered leg injuries and has been taken to hospital.
