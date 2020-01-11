Tim Paine reveals positive mindset is key to batting success

Australian Test captain Tim Paine believes maintaining a positive mindset is the key to him having success with the bat and scoring runs for his country.

It comes as Australia earlier this week made it a clean sweep against Pakistan and New Zealand this summer after defeating the latter by 279 runs in the Pink Test.

It’s also been a successful sixth months for Paine and Australia who previously retained the Ashes and have now moved up two number two in the ICC Test rankings behind India.

The 35-year-old was instrumental in his country’s success through his leadership, while he finished with 28 dismissals and 166 runs from five innings with the bat, at an average of 33.2.

Paine who’s batting has previously come under the microscope told The Cricket Show that he bats best when he’s playing with some freedom.

“I’m trying to be positive,” Paine said.

“It’s not something that’s come naturally to me.

“Even in my years when I’ve played well, I’ve had to fight pretty hard for my runs.

“JL’s (Justin Langer) been really big in and keeps saying to me if you believe in your batting as much as we do, you’ll make a lot of runs.

“He’s just been trying to continually tell me to back myself and go out and not be reckless but try and move the game forward.

“That’s how he wants me to bat, that’s how wicket-keepers these days bat and I think it’s actually the way I bat best.

“It frees me up a little bit and I’m a little bit more relaxed, a little bit looser and I swing the bat a little bit better to be honest.”

Paine has played 31 Tests and scored 1330 runs at an average of 31.6, while he also has 140 dismissals behind the stumps.

Australia will next don the whites again when they embark on a two-Test series in Bangladesh beginning in June.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Jason McCawley – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images.