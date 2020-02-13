Tim Pallas assures electorate toxic soil dump will only be temporary
Werribee locals are vowing to fight any move to dump toxic soil from the West Gate Tunnel project at Wyndham Vale, despite assurances from the local MP it will only be a transition site if it goes ahead.
There are fears toxic chemicals could leach from the soil and contaminate proposed new housing estates, schools and the Werribee River.
Local member Tim Pallas has told Neil Mitchell the government’s still working on a long term solution.
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)