3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Timber mill owner won’t remove offensive sign aimed at Daniel Andrews, denies going ‘too far’

3 hours ago
3aw mornings

The owner of a Victorian timber mill has denied going too far after he erected a sign telling Daniel Andrews to “die you mongrel, c***”.

John Mavros, owner of Heyfield’s Canningvale mill, told Neil Mitchell he had lost all respect for the Premier.

It comes after government announced a statewide ban on the logging of native trees.

The sign, which has been professionally put together, brands the Premier as “sleazy, slimy, arrogant and ignorant.”

It also labels him as “job terminator of Victoria”.

But it’s the final line which has drawn criticism.

“Die you mongrel c**t” it reads.

“I think that is crossing a line,” Neil Mitchell said.

But Mr Mavros said his life had been “destroyed twice” by government policy in regards to logging.

“It’s my freedom of my expression,” he said.

“It’s how I feel.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332