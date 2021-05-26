3AW
‘Time for focus’: Neil Mitchell’s message to Victorians as COVID-19 outbreak grows

37 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
As the number of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Victoria climbs, Neil Mitchell has urged Victorians not to panic.

“It’s not a time for panic, it’s a time for focus,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“We know what to do here.

“Everybody patted us on the head and said what a great job we did last year, but it’s true — you did do a great job in following restrictions, and understanding, and compliance.

“We, better than anybody in this country, understand the depths that this can get to so quickly.

“We know what it can be like and we know how to react.

“Victorians know what to do, and they’ll do it. Good on them.

“It’s not a time for panic, it’s a time for focus.”

 

News
