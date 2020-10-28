Time is money, but is there money to be made in timepieces?

Australia Post boss Christine Holgate’s purchase of four luxury Cartier watches as a reward for senior executives sparked white-hot anger within the government and led to her being ordered to stand aside while an investigation into extravagant spending is conducted.

But if you’re not a highly-paid government bureaucrat using taxpayer’s money, can the right high-end watch make for a smart investment?

Bani McSpedden is the Australian Financial Review’s Watch Editor and says there are a small number of sought after watch brands that have surged in value over recent years.

“At the moment we are seeing an enormous increase in the prices of a Rolex, partly because they’re hard to get hold of new,” Mr McSpedden tells Brooke Corte.

So with that in mind, is it worth investing in a watch?

Click play to hear the full interview: