‘Time to move over’: Tony Shaw’s massive praise for Scott Pendlebury

When the Magpies take on Port Adelaide on Monday night, Scott Pendlebury will break Tony Shaw’s Collingwood games record – currently standing at 313 games.

The two legends of the club came together on 3AW Football.

“I had the record for 26 years – and thats enough, I think it’s time to move over. You deserve every accolade you get, not only from the Collingwood Footy Club but the wider AFL community”, Shaw said.

Pendlebury praised Shaw, saying it was “people like you who create a legacy that guys like me want to come in and emulate”.

