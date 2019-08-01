Tinder rapist and serial liar jailed for over 12 years

A Melbourne rapist who claimed to be a former French military sniper has been jailed for more than 12 years.

Ratu Bose, 33, was today sentenced in the County Court to 12 years and six months for raping two women he met on dating app, Tinder.

Bose headbutted his first victim and violently raped her, causing her to flee naked from his St Albans home in April 2016.

He told the victim that if she spoke to other men he would “make sure they wore her skin”.

He was on bail for the attack when he forced himself on a second victim in her own home nine months later.

Judge Trevor Wraight described the crimes as reprehensible, and said women are entitled to live without fear of sexual predators like him.

Bose will be eligible for parole after seven years.

He has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.