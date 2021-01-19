3AW
Tinnie tragedy: Man found dead in water off Gippsland

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A 42-year-old man has been found dead off the coast of South Gippsland after his tinnie capsized early this morning.

The man was in the boat with a woman and a teenager when they were thrown into the water near Jack Smith Beach Road in Darriman early this morning.

The woman and teenager made it to shore, and raised the alarm when the man couldn’t be found.

The police air wing found the missing man unresponsive in waters off McLoughlins Beach.

He could not be revived.

