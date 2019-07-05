Tiny turtle stops passenger plane on airport runway!

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A tiny turtle stopped a passenger plane in its tracks on Thursday night.

3AW Breakfast was alerted to the incident at Gold Coast Airport.

The Jetstar flight bound for Adelaide was delayed four minutes after the pilot spotted the turtle on the runway.

He was concerned the critter could be sucked into the plane’s engine.

A safety car was sent out to remove the rogue reptile.

And it wasn’t his first runway intrusion.

He’d been moved earlier in the day!