3AW
Tips for avoiding puppy scams, which have ‘gone off’ since the pandemic began

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Tips for avoiding puppy scams, which have ‘gone off’ since the pandemic began

Australia’s consumer watchdog warns puppy scams have “gone off” since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The issue came to light on 3AW after Simon contacted Neil Mitchell.

He recently lost almost $2000 trying to purchase a new Border Collie puppy after his dog of more than a decade died.

It wasn’t until he visited a Facebook page searching for name ideas he realised he’d been duped.

“Somebody came up with exact same photo of I had of that puppy at 10 weeks old in January,” Simon explained.

Press PLAY below to hear Simon explain what happened

Delia Rickard, deputy chair at the ACCC, told Neil Mitchell Simon’s story sadly wasn’t uncommon.

She said $2.5 million had been reported lost in 2020 in puppy scams, up from $400,000 in 2019.

“It has just gone off,” she said.

But she had a warning for those engaging in the “reprehensible” behaviour.

And Ms Rickard also provided some handy tips about what to look for when spotting a scam online.

Press PLAY below to hear the ACCC’s advice!

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
