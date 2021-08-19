Tips for avoiding puppy scams, which have ‘gone off’ since the pandemic began

Australia’s consumer watchdog warns puppy scams have “gone off” since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The issue came to light on 3AW after Simon contacted Neil Mitchell.

He recently lost almost $2000 trying to purchase a new Border Collie puppy after his dog of more than a decade died.

It wasn’t until he visited a Facebook page searching for name ideas he realised he’d been duped.

“Somebody came up with exact same photo of I had of that puppy at 10 weeks old in January,” Simon explained.

Delia Rickard, deputy chair at the ACCC, told Neil Mitchell Simon’s story sadly wasn’t uncommon.

She said $2.5 million had been reported lost in 2020 in puppy scams, up from $400,000 in 2019.

“It has just gone off,” she said.

But she had a warning for those engaging in the “reprehensible” behaviour.

And Ms Rickard also provided some handy tips about what to look for when spotting a scam online.

