Toby Greene hit with a one-match suspension by MRO

Toby Greene has been issued a one match suspension after grabbing at Lachie Neale’s face in last night’s semi-final against Brisbane.

The news broke on Sunday Sport where Jimmy Bartel, board member and Footy Director of GWS Giants, confirmed the news.

Greene has been charged with unreasonable and unnecessary contact to the eyes.

“Why would Toby go back to that?,” Mark Robinson said.

“Does he think he can do what Toby wants to do?

“What is he doing.”

Jimmy Bartel spoke on Toby’s game style, saying he understood why rival supporters weren’t big fans of the Giants forward.

“I can see why there’s a lot of angst and peed off rival supporters out there,” Bartel said.

“He gets under the skin, he agitates and he is a great player.

“There is always a focus on him, especially this week.

“At any contest there would have been eyeballs on him.”

